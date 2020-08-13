I didn’t realize until my final visit with Sherry on Tuesday, August 5 that I would soon be praying to, rather than, for her. This is because she was such a fighter and had overcome so many medical complications for so many years, and I never gave up hope that she would once again prevail against her insidious disease. Sherry asked me during my final visit what she should expect in purgatory, I laughed and told her I was no theologian but I was certain that she had already “done her time” during her lengthy illness by always exhibiting such bravery, faith, and hope.



Since her death on Monday, August 10 I have unsuccessfully attempted to pray to her but the problem is I can’t be serious since I can’t control my laughter. I have come to the realization that all communication I’ve ever shared with Sherry always involved laughter during both good times and bad. Hopefully, either my laughter will subside or God will devise an alternative means for me to maintain my “connection “ with Sherry’s holy soul.



Sherry was my friend and my honorary sister and niece, and my life and the lives of everyone else who had the pleasure to know and love her will never be the same without her, and heaven just became a lot more fun.











Linda Sawma

