|
|
Sharon Lynn Gutzeit
Cincinnati - Sharon Lynn Gutzeit (Goins), aged 69, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Sharon is survived by her son, Andy Gutzeit; grandson; sister, Debbie Fields (Goins); and her niece and nephew. She is preceded in death by her mother, June Goins (Cowan), and her father Howard Goins. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 15 at 2pm at Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Avenue. A live streaming service will also be available at www.herbwalker.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020