Sharon Lynn Johnson (nee Daley) age 53 of Anderson Twp., died February 16, 2020. She was born May 25, 1966 in Washington, D.C. Sharon enjoyed traveling, baseball, and spending time with family and her beloved animals, Cocoa and Joey. She was the loving wife of Randolph Scott Johnson, devoted mother of Ethan Johnson and Abigail Johnson, beloved daughter of Rebecca Daley (nee Kress) and the late Bernard Daley, caring daughter-in-law of Melvin (Betty) Johnson and the late Lore Johnson, dear Sister of Mary Daley, Deborah (Michael) Rigg, Patricia (Rob) Fite, and Catherine (the late Stephen) Navey. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Thursday, February 20th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm where visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite Cincinnati Reds gear. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to hospiceofcincinnati.org , Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, http://www.cincyovariancancer.org/ or the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund https://www.mlb.com/reds/community Condolences may be expressed at www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020