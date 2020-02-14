|
Sheila Foltz
Silverton - (nee Jones). Age 66, of Norwood OH. Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Ed & Idella (nee Lewis) Jones; and her husband of 44 years, Bernie Foltz. Survived by her son, Jason Foltz; her daughter, Melissa (Chris) Weikart; her grandchildren, Patrick (Tori) Foltz; Mason, Joshua & Lucas Pizur; and Austin, Ethan & Emma Weikart. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11am-12noon. Graveside service will immediately follow at Reading Cemetery, 200 W Columbia Ave., Reading, OH 45215 at 1pm. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020