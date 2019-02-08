|
Sheila Marie Brady
Hamilton - Sheila Marie Brady, age 84, a resident of Hamilton, passed away on February 6, 2019.
Visiting hour will take place at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County (11285 Princeton Pike) on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019