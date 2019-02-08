Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Sheila Marie Brady Obituary
Sheila Marie Brady

Hamilton - Sheila Marie Brady, age 84, a resident of Hamilton, passed away on February 6, 2019.

Visiting hour will take place at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County (11285 Princeton Pike) on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with her family by visiting www.springgrove.org.

Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019
