Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bethel Murdoch Presbyterian Church
9602 Murdock-Goshen Rd
Loveland, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Bethel Murdoch Presbyterian Church
9602 Murdock-Goshen Rd
Loveland, OH
Sherry J. Riley Obituary
Sherry J. Riley

West Chester - Sherry J. (nee Walker) Riley. Loving mother of Mark Wimer (Carol), Michael "Andy" Wimer, Doug Wimer, Jennifer Davidson (Jonathan), Bill Riley and Mary Brown (Shawn). Grandmother of 12. Dear sister of Joy and Sam Walker. Preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Vera Walker, brothers Joe and Jack and sister Anne. Loving mom and grandmother. Passed away April 12, 2019 at the age of 75. Family and friends will be received from 11-11:30 AM on Saturday, April 20 at Bethel Murdoch Presbyterian Church, 9602 Murdock-Goshen Rd., Loveland, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM. A luncheon will immediately follow.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
