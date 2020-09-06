Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherry L (LaChapelle) Collins



Anderson Twp - Sherry L. Collins (nee LaChapelle), beloved wife of Brian J. Collins, devoted mother of Scott L. (the late Jamie Hardy) Adamson, Seth L. (Sara Hautz) Adamson, and the late Anna Marie Collins, dear daughter of Virginia Foster, caring sister of Ricky Foster and the late Jay LaChapelle. Died Sept. 5, 2020 at age 63. Residence Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Sept. 11, from 5-7 PM. Memorials to Hope Restored India.









