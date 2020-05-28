Shirley A. Bedinghaus
Shirley A. Bedinghaus (Nee: Clements) beloved wife of Jerry Bedinghaus. Devoted mother of Gregg (Renee), Gary (Theresa), Glenn (Anita), Lisa (Ted) and the late Guy Bedinghaus. Caring mother-in-law of Amy Bedinghaus. Cherished grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one. Loving sister of four and preceded in death by three siblings. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Shirley passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation will take place on Mon. June 1st from 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4390 Bridgetown Rd 45211. If so desired, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.radelfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
