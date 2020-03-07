|
Shirley A. Heinold Schaefer
Cincinnati - Shirley Ann Heinold Schaefer died suddenly on March 3, 2020, in Venice, FL, from a heart attack at the age of 87. Shirley was born on August 17, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Rudolph and Lauretta Ackermann. Shirley was raised in Cincinnati and later attended the University of Dayton and St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, receiving a BS and RN. On August 10, 1957, she married Tom Heinold who passed away after 13 years of marriage. Later in life, she married Jack Schaefer who passed away in 2010 from Parkinson disease. She worked as an operating room nurse and then in the 1980's changed careers to real estate sales. After retiring from real estate, Shirley split her time between Cincinnati, OH and Venice, FL. She accomplished many things in her life to make a better life for her children. Shirley was active with her parishes in Cincinnati and Venice as a Eucharistic minister and delivered communion to the sick. She was also active in the American Association of University Women and the Epiphany Catholic Council of Women when she was in Florida. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, playing golf and bridge. Her parents, husbands, and sister, Mary Brockoff, preceded her in death. Shirley is survived by her children, Tom (Paula) Heinold, Patty (Tom) Steele , Lynn (Pat) Mulroy , Bill (Cheryl) Heinold, and Kathy (Mark) Johnston; step children, John (Julie) Schaefer, Megan (Dan) Fischer, Jerry (Maria) Schaefer, Marty (Jill) Schaefer, Tricia (Bob) Wilson; step daughter-in-law, Jacynthe Girard, and the late Mike, Tim, Matt and Andrew Schaefer; two siblings Jim (Diane) Ackermann and Tom (Claire) Ackermann; 33 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. In Cincinnati, the family will receive friends and family from 9-10am March 14, 2020 at The Good Shepherd Church 8815 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am. Following the funeral a Celebration of Life will take place at Montgomery Inn 9440 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Friends and family are invited to the Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 12:00pm. In Venice, there will be a Memorial Mass at Epiphany Cathedral 310 Sarasota St, Venice, FL 34285 on March 21 at 1:00pm with a celebration to follow at the Venice Yacht Club 1330 Tarpon Center Drive Venice, FL 34285. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be directed to Catholic Charities USA. At Shirley's request, please wear bright colors.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020