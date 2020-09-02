Shirley A. Luken
Cincinnati - Shirley A. Luken (nee Ast) of Cincinnati, died of natural causes at her home on August 29, 2020 at the age of 93. A native of St. Bernard, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Burnett (Dagenhart) Ast. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thomas A. Luken; by her daughter Anne Luken Hall of Columbus, Ohio; and her dear sister Jeanne Kavanaugh of Cincinnati. Shirley is survived by her children Mary Miller of Evanston, Illinois; Charlie Luken of Cincinnati; Tim Luken of St. Petersburg, Florida; Peggy Sandman (Tom) of Cincinnati; Beth Luken of Cincinnati; Marti Mocahbee of Bend, Oregon; and Matt Luken of Cincinnati. Shirley was the beloved grandmother to fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. A dedicated bridge and tennis enthusiast, and a faithful member of St. Clare Parish in College Hill, Shirley worked for many years at Bramkamp Printing in Cincinnati. Well-fortified by the sacraments of the Holy Church, Shirley will be remembered in a private mass in her honor. Shirley was a dear and loyal friend to many, and cherished by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for Shirley's family may be made at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
.