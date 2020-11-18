Shirley A. Westenberg
(nee Hartwig) beloved wife of Karl Westenberg, loving mother of Sharon (Kim) Barlion, Sandra (Dennis) Segbers, Susan Westenberg, Sally Hauser (Ron) and Shelley (Steve) Padgett, loving grandmother and great grandmother, sister of Robert Hartwig and the late Edward "Peanuts" Hartwig Jr. and Marlene Watts. Passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at age 87. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. www.vittstermeranderson.com