Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Shirley Ann Feiss

Shirley Ann Feiss Obituary
Shirley Ann Feiss

Bronson, MI - Shirley Ann Feiss, 83, of Bronson, Michigan, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.

Visitation for Shirley will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00 - 12 Noon at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Funeral services will take place at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Miamitown Cemetery in Miamitown, Ohio.

Shirley was born on January 19, 1936 to William and Florence (Miles) Zammert- Clower in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from Harrison High School in Harrison, Ohio. Shirley married William Feiss on May 28, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was employed as a secretary in the marketing department at the General Electric Engine Plant in Cincinnati, Ohio. Shirley along with her husband William loved to dance and were very active with the Dancing Sippers Club in Evandale, Ohio. She loved flower gardening, boating, fishing, cooking and her dogs, Marcy and Cindy. Shirley and William wintered for many years in Foley, Alabama. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years William and her sister Beatrice Lack of Harrison, Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial contributions may be directed to Monfort Heights United Methodist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
