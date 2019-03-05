Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home-RH
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Shirley Artrip
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sharonville United Methodist Church
3751 Creek Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharonville United Methodist Church
3751 Creek Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Artrip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Artrip


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Shirley Artrip Obituary
Shirley Artrip

Sharonville - Shirley A. Artrip (nee Call), 67, was born February 1, 1952 and passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel Artrip. Loving mother to Nathan and Tyler Artrip. Dear sister of Jill (Dave) Caudill, Matthew Call, and the late Linda Call. Loved daughter of the late Ronald and Katherine Call. Dear niece of Allya Jones, Sue Ridings, Nancye Hilterbrandt, Wilma Newton, and the late Gary Call. Caring aunt of Kristopher Caudill. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and countless friends. Visitation Thursday, March 7th, from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, both at Sharonville United Methodist Church (3751 Creek Rd, 45241). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now