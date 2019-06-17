|
Shirley Bales
Springdale - Shirley M. Bales (nee Kist), beloved wife of the late Carl Bales. Devoted mother of David (Laura) Bales and Gary (Debbie Allen) Bales. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Brett) Souder and Derek (Annette) Bales. Great grandmother of Delaney and Brett Souder. Dear sister of Ruth Dirk. Shirley passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Tuesday (June 18) from 10:30 A.M. until time of funeral service at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Knoll Hospice, 11200 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 17, 2019