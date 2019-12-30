|
|
Shirley Bradshaw
West Chester - Bradshaw, Shirley J. (nee Kreis). Loving wife of Lloyd Bradshaw for 66 years. Dear mother of the late Terri Lynn Wocher. Grandmother of Jonathan S. and Tanya M. Wocher. Great-grandmother of Terralyn White. Shirley passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Stone Center at Christian Village Communities, c/o Larry Monroe, 411 Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020