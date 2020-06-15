Shirley E. Reckner
Shirley E. Reckner

Cincinnati - Shirley E. Reckner, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born on August 28, 1935 to the late Robert and Margaret (nee Dewan) O'Brien. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Richard R. Reckner who passed in 2018; loving mother of Richard D. Reckner, Thomas (Diana) Reckner, Steven (Glenda) Reckner, Lynn Lawson and Kathy (Mike) Liskai; grandmother of Rob and Alayna Reckner, Jake Reckner and Nicole Samara, Sara and Sean Burton, Kayleigh Lawson, Adam, Matthew and Emily Liskai; great-grandmother of Zain, Sila, Alina, Robbie and Baby Girl Burton; sister-in-law of Mern. Preceded in death by her siblings Robert O'Brien, Patricia Skeen and Mary Ann Ahlert.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, 45223. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, 45239 with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Our Lady of Grace School Education and Memorial Fund or to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
