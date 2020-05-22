Shirley Gaige
Cincinnati - Shirley Lucy Gaige (nee Meyers), beloved wife of Edward R. Gaige, Sr. of 63 years. Loving mother of Edward R. (Cindy) Gaige, Jr., Dennis (Sandy) Gaige, Richard (Denise) Gaige, and Peggy (Larry) Head. Cherished grandmother of 15 and loved great-grandmother of 9. Died Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. Age 84. Visitation Tues. May 26th from 8:30AM-10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Social distancing and facemasks recommended. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.