Shirley H. Welch
West Chester - Shirley Hayes Welch - Devoted mother of Kim (Bob) Gilley, Kurt (April) Borman, the late Andrew Welch, Elizabeth (Tom) Hook and Catherine Welch; loving grandmother of Ryan, Eric, Sam, Don, Laurel, Charlie, and Dinari; cherished great-grandmother of Addison; and dear sister of the late Pat Adams, Jerry (Pat) Hayes, Linda (Tom) Vonderhaar, and Bob (Linda) Hayes - Passed away, surrounded by her family, on June 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Shirley owned and operated WROD: the Music of Your Life radio station in Daytona Beach with her late husband Tony Welch. She loved to dress up for any occasion and was passionate about music and the arts. What Shirley loved the most was her family. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Arlington Memorial Gardens in their Chapel on 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. A luncheon will be held afterward at Arlington in their community center. Donations may be made to amfAR, www.amfAR.org/donate or to the Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Condolences may be sent at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019