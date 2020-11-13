Shirley Ham
Cincinnati - Shirley Ham was born January 7, 1953 in Cincinnati Ohio. On October 30, 2020, at the age of 67, Shirley was found deceased in her home after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Maggie Ham, sister, Pamela Ham and her brothers Larry and Walter Ham.
Blind since birth, Shirley achieved only partial sight in her left eye following a number of surgeries. A client of the Cincinnati Association for the Blind since the sixth grade, she used braille, large print materials and her magnifying glasses during her school years and throughout her adult years in her career as a social worker.
Shirley faced life's challenges with a smile and a determination that made her the heroine of her story. She reached a tremendous milestone when she graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1979 with a baccalaureate degree in social work. Following her graduation, Shirley was a youth worker with Cincinnati Union Bethel before working at The Salvation Army, Family Services Bureau. She worked as a Head Start Counselor and more recently before retirement as a Family Counselor at Cincinnati Action Agency. Shirley often remarked, "I always dreamed of graduating from college and doing something constructive to help other people."
A passionate lover of music, she collected hundreds of old 33 rpm records with a wide variety of artists from the Beach Boys to Marvin Gaye to Frank Sinatra to Kiss. She played guitar and enjoyed performing piano recitals up until last year. Her love for scary movies and programs watched late at night was well known.
Judge Melba Marsh said, "We were best friends for life. She was the epitome of Ernest Hemingway's quote of "Courage is grace under pressure". In dealing with everyday struggles that her blindness presented, she never surrendered to self-pity or defeat. With unending resilience, her daily word was always "Onward!" And "Onward" it was, whether it was collecting and stacking a month's worth of exact monies for the Access Bus, operating a hand held GPS Walking device to visit her Clients homes or taking a job after retirement at the Costco Store as a Food Demonstrator "to keep up with the world. On many occasions, I accompanied her on adventures, telling myself that my purpose was to provide any needed assistance but actually I enjoyed 'just being the Ethel to her Lucy"."
Survivors include her nieces and nephews and a host of friends. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 745 Ezzard Charles Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Walker Funeral Home serving the Family. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to The Cincinnati Association for the Blind, 2045 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45202 cincyblind.org