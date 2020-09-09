Shirley Harding



Sarasota, FL - Shirley Harding, nee Proffitt, 78, resident of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Sarasota. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her parents, Gladys Groger and Walter Proffitt. She is survived by her children, Frank, Michael, Sandra Huth (Michael), Timothy (Sandy), step-father, Bill Groger, her grandchildren, David, Amber, Jacob, Will, Adam, and Tye, and 3 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many loving siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A private ceremony will be held by the family. In Shirley's memory, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or the Hospice of your choice.









