Shirley Isabel-Adkins, beloved wife of Mel Adkins, mother of the late Jon Thomas Isabel, step-mother of Amy (Saurabh) Dwiviti, sister of John Isabel, Larry, the late Morris, and James Foster, grandmother of Aiden and Simon. Died Sept. 19, 2020 at age 67. Residence Mt. Washington. Private Service. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









