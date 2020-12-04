1/
Shirley J. Aloisio
Shirley J. Aloisio

Aloisio, Shirley J., beloved wife of the late Salvatore, passed away December 2 at the age of 91. Shirley was a devoted mother to her daughters April Aloisio and Susan (Rick) McClarnon and to her son Gerard (Cheryl) Aloisio. Visitation is Sunday, December 6, from 5-7 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home in Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at StJude.org. Further information can be found on www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
