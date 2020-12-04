Shirley J. Aloisio
Aloisio, Shirley J., beloved wife of the late Salvatore, passed away December 2 at the age of 91. Shirley was a devoted mother to her daughters April Aloisio and Susan (Rick) McClarnon and to her son Gerard (Cheryl) Aloisio. Visitation is Sunday, December 6, from 5-7 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home in Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at StJude.org
. Further information can be found on www.springgrove.org
.