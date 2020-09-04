1/
Shirley J. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J. Wilson

Cincinnati - Mrs. Shirley J. Wilson, age 91, beloved wife of the late Merle Wilson, passed away on September 3, 2020. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Dianne Siereveld and Chris Wilson, grandchildren; Ryan (Kara) Siereveld, Lindsay (Michael) Boehl and Eric (Sarah) Siereveld, 3 great-grandchildren. Per Shirley's wishes, services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to the Shriner's Hospital for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved