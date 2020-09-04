Shirley J. Wilson
Cincinnati - Mrs. Shirley J. Wilson, age 91, beloved wife of the late Merle Wilson, passed away on September 3, 2020. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Dianne Siereveld and Chris Wilson, grandchildren; Ryan (Kara) Siereveld, Lindsay (Michael) Boehl and Eric (Sarah) Siereveld, 3 great-grandchildren. Per Shirley's wishes, services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/
or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com
.