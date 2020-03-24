Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Miille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley K. Miille

Add a Memory
Shirley K. Miille Obituary
Shirley K. Miille

Columbus, Ohio - Shirley K. (nee Lantz) beloved wife of the late Dale R. Miille, devoted mother of Valorie Miille (Neil Richard), loving grandmother of Jacob Richard and Abigail Richard, dear sister of the late Dick Lantz. March 5, 2020. Age 83 years. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus)-- Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to . Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -