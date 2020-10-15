Shirley L. Chinn
Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Sears) and the late Pauline (nee Huff). Loving father of Karen (the late Charles Burdsall) Anderson, Vanessa (the late Don) Willwerth and Wayne (Jan) Chinn. Cherished grandfather of Eric, Chris, Brian, Shanna, David, Kevin and Lea. Adored great-grandfather of 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Shirley was a longtime Volunteer Firefighter at the Mack Volunteer Fire Department. Passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Age 87 years. Visitation Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 at Dalbert, Woodruff and Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. If desired memorials can be made to Mack Fire, Inc. www.dwifuneralhome.com