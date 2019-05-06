Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Saviour Catholic Church.
Sycamore Twp - Shirley M. Schwaegerle, 86, of Sycamore Twp., passed away Friday May 3, 2019. She was the widow of Jack Schwaegerle. Retiree of Wood & Lamping LLP., and Travel Agent. Mother of; Gary (Linda) and Mark (Rhonda) Schwaegerle and Beth Smith. Grandfather of; Drew Schwaegerle , Amanda Kreiner , Terra Kreiner, Cody (Cheyenne) Schwaegerle, Katelyn Schwaegerle, Eric Schwaegerle and Angie Wainscott. One great grandchild, Milo. Sister-in-law of Joseph (Jo-Anne) Schwaegerle. Visitation Wednesday. May 8th 6-8 pm at Strawser Funeral Home, Blue Ash. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 am at the St. Saviour Catholic Church. Memorials to the American Lung Society. Guest-book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 6, 2019
