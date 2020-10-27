Shirley M. Shannon
Mt. Healthy - SHANNON
Shirley M. (nee Flach); Beloved wife of the late Ralph Shannon. Devoted mother of David (fiancé Susie Pilgrim) Shannon and Debbie (Joe) Roetting. Dear grandmother of Tina (Temple) Bradford, Brian (fiancé Tyan) Shannon, Nicholas (Michelle), Eric and 6 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Billy, Buster and Donnie Flach. Sister-in-law of Joyce Flach. Mother-in-law of the late Monica Shannon. Passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Resident of Mt. Healthy. Private Services will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Friday. Donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.