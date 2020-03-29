Resources
Shirley M. Stoll Obituary
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Ronald Stoll. Loving mother of Mike (Karen), Don (Jen) and Scott (Cheryl) Stoll, Sharon Neace and the late David (liv. Vonda) and Steven Stoll. Also survived by many grand, great grand and great great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jackie (late Dick) Biehl, Marlene (late George) Altmayer, Pat (Ray) Weber and Bob (late Ruth Ann) Hauser. Also preceded in death by parents Edwin and Marie Hauser and sister in law Marie (Roy) Parsell. Died March 28, 2020 Age 83. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Interment Arlington Cemetery. Donations may be made to the or to Alzheimer's Disease Assn. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -