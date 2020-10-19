Shirley Mae Schmitz
Mt. Airy - Shirley Mae Schmitz (Knoepfler); age 87, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati
, Twin Towers Senior Living Community. She was born on December 2, 1932 to Charles and Hilda Knoepfler of Fairmount, the youngest of four children. She was a stay-at-home mom who raised seven children. She later was part owner of a successful marketing firm. Shirley was an avid Cincinnati sports fan who cheered for XU, UC, Bengals and the Reds. She was a member of the Rosie Reds and Pete Rose was her favorite player. She loved her flowers and made sure her children (Patti and Mugz) had her yard looking its best each year. Shirley loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and would always go to any of their events.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband William A. Schmitz of 64 years and her beloved son William J. Schmitz. Also preceded in death by her brothers Charles, Lester, and Irvin. She is survived by daughter-in-law Lynn (Billy), Patti (Keith) James, Jimmy (Kathy), Mugz, Teresa (Scott) Winkler, Tony (Ginny) and Mary (Pat) Judge; Beloved grandmother of Matt, Alexis, Allison, Chloe, Casey, Abbey, Dana, Kyle, Kurt, Jacob, Hannah, Adam and great grandmother of thirteen. Mass of celebration is Saturday, October 24 at 11:00am at Little Flower Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions there will be no reception. Shirley always said to send her flowers when she was alive and not after she died. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Cincinnati Children's Rehabilitation Medicine Cerebral Palsy Clinic.