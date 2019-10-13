Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Martini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Martini

Add a Memory
Shirley Martini Obituary
Shirley Martini

Price Hill - Shirley A. Martini, 81, Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Louise (nee Essen) & Harry Martini, dear sister of Betty Bettinger, Mildred Lewis, Mary Jane Hisle; Ronald & the late Mary Ann, James, Joseph & Daniel Martini & Margaret Hess. Also survived by several generations of nieces & nephews. Shirley was a graduate of Seton High School & retired from the Price Hill Health Ctr. Visitation Thurs., Oct. 17, 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Memorials to . dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now