Price Hill - Shirley A. Martini, 81, Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Louise (nee Essen) & Harry Martini, dear sister of Betty Bettinger, Mildred Lewis, Mary Jane Hisle; Ronald & the late Mary Ann, James, Joseph & Daniel Martini & Margaret Hess. Also survived by several generations of nieces & nephews. Shirley was a graduate of Seton High School & retired from the Price Hill Health Ctr. Visitation Thurs., Oct. 17, 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Memorials to . dennisgeorgefunerals.com
