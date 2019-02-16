Services
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mason Christian Village Chapel
411 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
Shirley McIver Hohler

Mason - Shirley McIver Hohler, Mason- Passed peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Dick Hohler and the late Hobert McIver; loving mother of Michael (Tammy) and Sean (Christine) McIver; Loving grandmother to Katie, Abby, and Matt McIver, Sarah (Damon) Jason, Josh McIver, and Corey Collins. Sister to Betty Krebs and the late Sandy Gwinner. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Mason Christian Village Chapel (411 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040) at 10:00 a.m. with reception to follow. Memorial donations may be directed to Bethesda Foundation (P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019
