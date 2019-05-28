Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH

Shirley Nance Obituary
Shirley (nee: Harkelroad), age 92, of Blue Ash passed away May 23, 2019.

Loving widow of the late Earl Nance. Cherished mother of Graynelle (Jeff) Menard. Devoted grandmother of Tim and Stephanie (Charles). Beloved great-grandmother of Tyler, Tommy, Destinee, and Kailee. Sister of Ellis McClure.

A memorial service will be held Friday May 31, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Condolences at staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 28, 2019
