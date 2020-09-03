Shirley R. Reisiger (nee Palmer)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Paul Reisiger. Loving mother of Cindy (Tom) Jacob and Scott (Amy) Reisiger. Grandmother of Molly (David) Mattei, Andy (Natasha) Jacob, Ashley DeRose and Lindsey Resiger. Great grandmother of Jocie, Charlotte, Penelope and Sloan; Leigha. Sister of David Palmer and the late Pat Dunaway, Michael Palmer, Sandy Hooven and Johnny Palmer. Shirley passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Tuesday, September 8 from 5-7 followed by a service on Wednesday, September 9 at 11 AM. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com