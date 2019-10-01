Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph Street
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Vogt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley R. Vogt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley R. Vogt Obituary
Shirley R. Vogt

Mt. Healthy, OH - Shirley R. Vogt (nee Bittner) age 88 of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday September 28, 2019 at the Mt. Healthy Christian Village. Beloved wife of the late William R. Vogt. Devoted mother of Wm. Gary (Jenny) Vogt, Deborah (Russ) Carpenter and Robin (Mike) Jinkens. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Bill (Barbara) Bittner. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Ruth Lyons Children's Christmas Fund or the . Condolences may be sent to

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now