Mt. Healthy, OH - Shirley R. Vogt (nee Bittner) age 88 of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday September 28, 2019 at the Mt. Healthy Christian Village. Beloved wife of the late William R. Vogt. Devoted mother of Wm. Gary (Jenny) Vogt, Deborah (Russ) Carpenter and Robin (Mike) Jinkens. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Bill (Barbara) Bittner. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Ruth Lyons Children's Christmas Fund or the . Condolences may be sent to
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019