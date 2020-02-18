Resources
Shirley Marcella Schneider (nee Leppert), 90, of Cincinnati, passed away on Sunday, February, 16, 2020 at Western Hills Retirement Village surrounded by her loving family. Born January 17, 1930, she was the daughter of Harry and Dorothy Leppert (nee Eickhoff). She married William H. Schneider on April 21, 1951 and he proceeded her in death. They were married 44 years. Shirley retired from the Oak Hills Local School District in 1992. She started with the district in 1974 as a payroll clerk, became Asst. Treasurer in 1977 and Treasurer in 1979. She was an active member of the St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ for over 50 years serving on councils and as the church Treasurer and Christian Education Director. When her daughters were young, Shirley served as a Girl Scout Leader and volunteer for many years. In retirement, Shirley was also a volunteer at Mercy Health Hospital and the Cincinnati Zoo. Shirley loved to travel and in retirement went on numerous trips abroad. She was proud to say she had been to all seven continents at least once. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Debra (Ray) Atkinson. Shirley is survived by two children, Carol (John) Highhouse and Thomas (Sheri) Schneider; her grandchildren, Scott Atkinson of Indianapolis, Courtney (Chris) Janney of Harrison, OH, Jennifer (Michael) Mills of Avon, IN, and Don (Rebecca) Fouts of Fallbrook, CA; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Paulette) Leppert of Cincinnati. A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Peter & St. Paul United Church of Christ on Queen City Ave. on Sunday February 23, 2020. The family will receive visitors in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 2 PM, with a Memorial Service in the sanctuary at 3 PM. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, friends consider memorial donations to the Cure Alzheimer Fund, the St. Peter & St. Paul UCC music fund or the . Family and friends may express condolences at www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
