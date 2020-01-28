|
West chester - Silva, Shirley M. (nee Santos), devoted wife and best friend of Edward H. Silva Sr. for 70 years. Beloved mother of Cynthia M. Eickman, Edward H. (Barbara) Silva Jr., Margaret M. (Daniel) Peery, Gail R. (Cyril) Urbancic, Eileen D. (Daniel) Staub, Paul C. (Emily) Silva and former daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Silva) Wilson. She was the adored Nana (Nini) of Kristen (Eickman) Miller, (the late) David and (the late) Paul Eickman, Jenna Garcia, Edward Peery, Courtney Arens, Cyril (Chip) and Charles Edward Urbancic, Samantha (Jack) DeLorimier, Daniel (DJ) Staub, Kelly, Lindsay, Jack and Evelyn Marie Silva and Nini to great grandsons, Robert (Bobby) William Miller III, Henry Edward Miller and Haiden Arens and great-granddaughter Caroline Arens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary (nee Farley) Santos, brothers, Charles, Edward, Kenneth, Roger and Frederick and sister Dorothy. Passed away Sunday January 26, 2020 at age 87. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Saturday February 1, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Sharonville, OH 45241
