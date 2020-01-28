Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Shirley Silva
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
11144 Spinner Ave
Sharonville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Silva


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Shirley Silva Obituary
Shirley Silva

West chester - Silva, Shirley M. (nee Santos), devoted wife and best friend of Edward H. Silva Sr. for 70 years. Beloved mother of Cynthia M. Eickman, Edward H. (Barbara) Silva Jr., Margaret M. (Daniel) Peery, Gail R. (Cyril) Urbancic, Eileen D. (Daniel) Staub, Paul C. (Emily) Silva and former daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Silva) Wilson. She was the adored Nana (Nini) of Kristen (Eickman) Miller, (the late) David and (the late) Paul Eickman, Jenna Garcia, Edward Peery, Courtney Arens, Cyril (Chip) and Charles Edward Urbancic, Samantha (Jack) DeLorimier, Daniel (DJ) Staub, Kelly, Lindsay, Jack and Evelyn Marie Silva and Nini to great grandsons, Robert (Bobby) William Miller III, Henry Edward Miller and Haiden Arens and great-granddaughter Caroline Arens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary (nee Farley) Santos, brothers, Charles, Edward, Kenneth, Roger and Frederick and sister Dorothy. Passed away Sunday January 26, 2020 at age 87. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Saturday February 1, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Sharonville, OH 45241

www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -