Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Trieschman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Preston) Trieschman

Obituary Condolences

Shirley (Preston) Trieschman Obituary
Shirley (Preston) Trieschman

Cincinnati - Shirley, 90, of Cincinnati, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Carlisle, PA. Shirley's survivors include five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Join Shirley's family for her viewing at 10:00 and service at 10:40 on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Shirley's full obituary and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now