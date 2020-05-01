Shirley U. Filcik
Cincinnati - Shirley Filcik has united with Christ and reunited with her beloved husband, Jules. She passed away early on April 29, 2020, at Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown, in Cincinnati, OH, with her loving daughter by her side. Shirley was born on December 6, 1931, to Alma D. and K. John Ullom, Sr., in Washington, PA. She was a 1953 graduate of Indiana State Teachers College, now IUP, in Indiana, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julius P. Filcik; and, her sister, Ruth E. Ullom. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sharon Filcik Chalmers (David) of Cincinnati, OH, and her son, Jeffrey C. Filcik (Karen) of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren - Adam J. Chalmers, of Cincinnati, OH; Audra A. Chalmers, of Indianapolis, IN; Parker D. Chalmers, of Indianapolis, IN; Kate Filcik Brockman (Mike), of Louisville, KY; Samantha C. Filcik, of Charlotte, NC; and, Andrew G. Filcik (Deanna), of Columbus, OH, along with great-granddaughters, Addison M. and Melanie A. Brockman of Louisville, KY, and great-grandson Filcik, expected in November. Her brother, K. John Ullom, Jr. (Virginia), of Washington, PA, also survives, as do numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her deep faith and loving, servant's heart, found expression in lifelong acts of generosity and kindness. She loved laughing, watching sports, and reading, but most of all, she loved being with her family. She will be laid to rest next to Jules in Amity, PA, at the North Ten Mile Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 6, during a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Foundation for IUP to support the Shirley and Julius Filcik Scholarship for Women's Basketball, 1011 South Drive, Sutton Hall, Suite G-1, Indiana, PA, 15705. Online Condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 4, 2020.