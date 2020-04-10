Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
1941 - 2020
Miami Township - Shirley M. Wheeler (nee Reynolds), 78, Apr. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence R. Wheeler, devoted mother of R. Scott (Shannon Long) & Lawrence Jr. (Judy) Wheeler, loving grandmother of Geri, Lawrence Scott, Taz Ian, Justin Quinn, Tyler & Logan Wheeler & Shyanna Long, beloved daughter of the late Rachel (nee Fleek) & Idus Vincent Reynolds, dear sister of Brenda Hoffman, Norma Anderson, Larry & the late Raymond Reynolds. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren. Memorial event to be announced at a later date. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
