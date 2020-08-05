Shirley Wisher
Harrison - (nee Hale) beloved wife of John Wisher. Loving sister of Robert Michael and Kathryn Hale. Dear friend of David Pecknold, Sue Hale, Chip and Mary Brigham and many others. She is also survived by many nieces. Shirley graduated from "The Ohio State" with a physical therapy degree. She worked in Tichner Clinic in California for many years before returning to Illinois, where she met her husband, John. The two later moved to Cincinnati. She was found of traveling, made the best chocolate chip cookies, had a green thumb and loved spending time with her friends because if you were a Shirley's friend, you were a friend for life. Shirley passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 77. There is no service planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made out to Pisgah Memorial Society, Inc., 341 Laurel Street, Morgantown, W. V. 26505-3222. Neidhardminges.com