Siân (Williams) Stow
Shandon - Age 70, passed away April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Jonathan Stow, mother to Andrew (Gina) Stow, Caroline (Eric) Mooar, Robin (Emily) Stow, Anna (Yann) Simensen and Pete (Sarah) Stow, grandmother to 10 grandchildren, and sister to Robina Phillips. Visitation Monday, April 29th, at St. Aloysius Church in Shandon from 9 am until the funeral Mass at 11 am. Donations may be made in her name to P.E.O. International, (the Philanthropic Education Organization), Women Helping Women Reach for the Stars C/o Jan Creed, 5940 Ambassador Ct. Fairfield, OH 45014 or the St. Aloysius Conference of the St. Vincent DePaul Society at PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019