Rabbi Sissy CoranCincinnati - Rabbi Sissy Coran, age 54, passed away May 8, 2020, beloved daughter of Aubie Coran and the late Susan Coran and daughter-in-law of Marvin and Gerry Kraus, devoted spouse of Rabbi Matthew Kraus, loving mother of Jacob (Kim) Kraus-Preminger and Shirah, Micah & Eden Kraus, dear sister of Steve (Laurie) Coran & Jeff (Kim) Coran, also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and Rockdale family. Private Family Services Sunday, May 10, 10:00 A.M. at Rockdale Temple. Streaming of the service will be available at www.rockdaletemple .org. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple or Goldman Union Camp Institute would be appreciated.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com