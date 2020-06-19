Solveiga Rush
Cincinnati - RUSH Solveiga, nee GULBIS peacefully in her 90th year at The Drake Center, Cincinnati June 16, 2020
Solveiga was a long time professor of Art History at the University of Cincinnati and held the title of Professor Emerita after her retirement.
Born in Latvia, she immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1950 and and settled in the Detroit area. A graduate of The University of Michigan, she held two Masters Degrees.
An avid world traveller, arts researcher and published author Mrs. Rush was a lifelong patron of the arts and an enthusiastic supporter of both the Symphony Orchestra and the Opera in Cincinnati.
Mrs.Rush is pre deceased by her parents Mirza and Ottomars Gulbis and her husband John Rush
Solveiga is survived by her Canadian cousins Mark Van de Ven, Frans Van de Ven, Sven Van de Ven, his daughter Liza Prychitka and son in law Aaron Prychitka as well as their children Myles and Henry. John Van de Ven and his children Jaqueline Kungl and Nicole Van de Ven, Anne Nahorny, her husband Peter Nahorny and their children Nicholas Nahorny and Alex Nahorny . She is also survived by her grandchildren Jeremy Moore and Xana Moore-Wulson.We would like to thank Solveiga's friend Jan Laibson for her enduring friendship and care. Also, many thanks to Bruce Favret for your many years of guidance and friendship.
Solveiga has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Cincinnati Opera and Symphony in her name as both were a huge part of her life for so long.
Friends may leave condolences online at www.springgrove.org
