Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
Sonia Schraml
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church
3565 Hubble Rd.
Sonia "Sunny" Schraml


1937 - 2019
Sonia "Sunny" Schraml Obituary
Sonia "Sunny" Schraml

Cincinnati - Sonia "Sunny" Schraml, beloved wife of Karl Schraml of 62 years. Loving mother of Elayne (Bob) Lauck and Dianne (Marty) Elam. Cherished grandmother of Casie, Kory, and Kyle. Dear great-grandmother of Cassidy, August, and Aiden. Passed away Tuesday, December 17th, 2019. Age 82. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. Jan. 6th at 10AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2019
