Sonja L. Snyder
Monroe - Age 70. Passed away July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of David Snyder. Devoted mother of Michelle, Rebeccah & Sarah Snyder, Stephanie (Gavin) Wittenbach, and Bethany (Shane) Hensley. Loving grandmother of Seth, Conner, Marcus, Nehemiah, Emmanuel, Abbey, Joseph, Melody and Brittany. Dear sister of Rita (Russ) Detweiler. Visitation will be held at Shorten & Ryan Funeral Home, 400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 on Weds., July 24, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thurs., July 25, 2019 at 11am. Memorial donations may be made to Christ's Church Mason, 5165 Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040 or DIPG Tumor Research at Cincinnati Children's, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201. See shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 22, 2019