Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Cincinnati - Bass, Sophia, nee Kambelis, age 74, passed away September 4, 2019, beloved wife of Robert A. Bass, devoted mother of Leon Bass (Meagan Cramm) of Columbus, OH & Betsy (Boaz) Cohen of Scottsdale, AZ, dear sister of Bella Steinberg (Bruce Germinsky) of Long Branch, NJ & the late Martha Kambelis Kovel, loving grandmother of Maya, Yael & Yonatan Cohen. Graveside services Friday, Sept. 6, 12:00 Noon at the United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, OH 45242. Shiva will be observed at the Bass residence Saturday-Monday evening. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Cincinnati Zoo or Rockdale Temple. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019
