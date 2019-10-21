|
Spencer Grueninger
Hamilton - Spencer B. Grueninger passed Away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 53. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton), 3950 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015. Memorial Donations may be made to or Animal Friends Humane Society. To view the full notice visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019