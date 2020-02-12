|
|
Sr. Alice O.S.F. Retzner
Age 77 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN, died Friday, February 6, 2020. She taught at schools in Indiana, Missouri, Montana and Ohio including St. Bonaventure and St. Pius in Cincinnati. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Amberger of Sunman, IN; brothers Louis Retzner of Cincinnati and John Retzner of Sunman, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents Frances (Nee: Riehle) and Louis Retzner and sisters Mary Lunsford and Marlene Schoettelkotte. Due to chapel renovations, visitation will be held across the street from the convent at Holy Family Church in Oldenburg, from 1 - 3 p.m. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47046 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences and the compete obituary notice go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020