Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Retzner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Alice O.s.f. Retzner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Alice O.s.f. Retzner Obituary
Sr. Alice O.S.F. Retzner

Age 77 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN, died Friday, February 6, 2020. She taught at schools in Indiana, Missouri, Montana and Ohio including St. Bonaventure and St. Pius in Cincinnati. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Amberger of Sunman, IN; brothers Louis Retzner of Cincinnati and John Retzner of Sunman, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents Frances (Nee: Riehle) and Louis Retzner and sisters Mary Lunsford and Marlene Schoettelkotte. Due to chapel renovations, visitation will be held across the street from the convent at Holy Family Church in Oldenburg, from 1 - 3 p.m. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47046 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences and the compete obituary notice go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sr.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -