Sr. Donna O.S.F. DeMange
- - Formerly Sr. Janet, age 81 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN. Survived by her sister Judy Bon of Dayton, OH and brother Thomas DeMange of Bellbrook, OH. Preceded in death by her parents Rose (Nee: Reichenberger) and Ralph DeMange and brother William DeMange. Sr. Donna taught at schools in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio including several in the Cincinnati area as well as serving as Chaplain for Mercy Franciscan Hospital. Visitation is Friday, April 5th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019